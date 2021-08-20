Drew McIntyre On Mick Foley’s Criticism Of His WWE RAW Chair Shots: ‘Everyone’s Gonna Have Different Opinions’

Drew McIntyre recently spoke with Nick Hausman of Wrestling Inc., and one of the topics he discussed was the recent criticism from WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley regarding his numerous chair shots to Shanky. Foley stated “Big fan of Drew’s…but 20 chair shots should either be done to build a feud of epic proportions…or they shouldn’t be done at all” after the segment.

When asked about Foley’s comments, McIntyre noted how much Foley has helped him throughout his career but that everyone will have different opinions:

“I would never gloss over those comments, especially from somebody like Mick,” McIntyre noted. “He has helped me dramatically in my career and is someone I have so much respect for, but everyone’s gonna have different opinions, and his was it should be saved for a huge story. To me, this is a huge story. Anything I do, I want to be the biggest story, and if that’s the reasoning behind it, that’s his opinion, and I respect that, but I’m going to do whatever I can to make people look over here and say, ‘Wow, look at what Drew’s doing over here’ and then expect them to take the physicality to that level.

“You screw Drew McIntyre over the one thing he cares about more than anything else, the one thing he’s worked for his entire life, the one thing he held in front of nobody, the thing he wants back, the WWE Title, and Jinder and his guys took that away from him. So imagine what Drew McIntyre’s going to do. He’s going to take the physicality to a level never been seen before, including 34 chair shots.”

McIntyre will go one-on-one with Jinder Mahal at WWE SummerSlam on Saturday.