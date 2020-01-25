Drew McIntyre Might Cry If He Wins Universal Title At Wrestlemania

In an interview with The New York Post, Drew McIntyre said that he might actually cry if he wins the WWE Universal title at Wrestlemania. Here are highlights:

On if he’s close to his first World title in WWE: “It does feel closer now than ever before, absolutely. My goodness, what a moment that would be. I don’t cry too often in the ring, but that may make it hard to hold them back.”

On being patient about a title win: “I don’t think it’s a case of now or neve. Never say never in WWE. I’m also 34 right now. Everyone seems to think I’m 40 or in my 40s because I debuted in WWE [in 2007] when I was 22. I had such a crazy ride so far, all the ups and downs, but I do think now for the first time I can truly say I feel ready for the opportunity.”

On his approach to his work: “Now I just go out there, I don’t have to worry [about] necessarily the script as you like. I go out there and I can be myself and relax. When you do that, I clearly am having fun because I’m not trying real hard when I’m out there.”