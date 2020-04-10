Drew McIntyre Missed Last Raw Before WrestleMania Due to Quarantine

Drew McIntyre’s lack of presence on the last Raw before WrestleMania was due to quarantine concerns. McIntyre was not at the March 30th episode of Raw, which was the go-home show for the Red Brand before WrestleMania, and the WON reports is was because he had been in a required quarantine due to arriving in the US from the UK.

McIntyre and Sheamus both came to the US earlier than planned, as they were both on a promotional UK tour. Once they arrived, they had to quarantine as a standard protocol which meant that McIntyre wasn’t present for that Raw taping.

McIntyre beat Brock Lesnar for the WWE Championship at WrestleMania.