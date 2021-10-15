Drew McIntyre, Miz & Maryse, & Naomi Appear On Top Chef

Several WWE stars appeared on the latest episode of Top Chef in Drew McIntyre, Miz & Maryse, & Naomi. WWE and McIntyre shared some pics from the appearance, which is now available on Peaock.

WWE wrote:

“@mikethemiz, @MaryseMizanin, @NaomiWWE and @DMcIntyreWWE helped cook up some competition on #TopChefFamilyStyle! Stream the episode now on @peacockTV to see what they’re serving up”