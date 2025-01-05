wrestling / News
Drew McIntyre Mocks Cody Rhodes’ Neck Tattoo, Says It Looks ‘Funnier Up Close’
January 4, 2025 | Posted by
Drew McIntyre and Cody Rhodes interacted on last night’s episode of Smackdown, with McIntyre insisting he wanted to help Rhodes against Kevin Owens. He even hugged the WWE Champion at once point. In a post on Twitter, McIntyre explained why he got up close.
He wrote: “I just wanted a good look at that tattoo. I can confirm it’s even funnier up close.”
I just wanted a good look at that tattoo.
I can confirm it’s even funnier up close. pic.twitter.com/pjoyfwKKpP
— Drew (@DMcIntyreWWE) January 4, 2025