Drew McIntyre Mocks Cody Rhodes After WWE Raw Win
February 19, 2024 | Posted by
Drew McIntyre took to social media to rub it in after defeating Cody Rhodes on WWE Raw. As noted, McIntyre handed Rhodes his first televised singles loss since last May on Monday’s show thanks to Bloodline interference. McIntyre posted to Twitter after Cody called him a “Drewso” (i.e. an Uso), retweeting Rhodes’ post and writing:
“No chicken this time Cody. Just your tears. Hell of a fight, better luck next time”
Drewso #WWERaw
— Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) February 20, 2024
