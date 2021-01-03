Drew McIntyre On Having Best Year Of His Wrestling Career, Why MVP Is His Pick For WWE’s Breakout Star

In a recent interview with BT Sport, Drew McIntyre discussed his favorite matches and moments from the year, why MVP is his pick for breakout star, and much more. You can read his comments below.

Drew McIntyre on why MVP is his pick for breakout star of 2020: “I would probably give the breakout star to MVP. Even though he should’ve been a breakout star in 2005 or whatever, what he’s been able to do – he just came back for a little role here and a little role there, including the VIP Lounge with me that was just a one-off appearance. Everyone knows how good he is – such a great character and such a great talker, and great in the ring as well. Even he thought, ‘I’m at the end of my career,’ but he’s made such an impact and kept getting brought back. Inevitably, what he’s been able to do by taking Bobby Lashley to heights that everyone knew he could get to.

“And then taking other superstars we knew were gonna do great things – someone like Shelton Benjamin, who has been around as long as MVP – but never quite got the heights that he did. MVP was able to bring him back up and show the world what Shelton is really capable of. Cedric – someone we’ve always believed in and never really broken through that initial ceiling, nevermind the glass ceiling – he got a victory over me a couple of years ago, and it was just kind of start and stop, start and stop. MVP has been able to bring him up. He’s created legitimate superstars just by talking. What’s old is new, and now we’re getting the breakout with MVP.”

On having the best year of his career and his favorite moments: “It’s been professionally the greatest year of my career. Of course, it was only appropriate that the best year of my career was also the same time for the world to turn over. It also allowed me to step up and the journey really prepared me to be that guy. The crazy and the crazy experiences equals the guy to lead the company during crazy times. I should say winning the title at WrestleMania is the moment for a number of reasons. Royal Rumble was so cool – there was 40,000 people there and it was so unexpected. It was so fresh and new, and the Brock moment was incredible, but winning it after Edge returned and he got eliminated third to the last and the crowd was so upset.

“They could’ve turned on the Rumble, they could’ve been booing the finish when I was on, but they quickly switched and started cheering just as loud again. That was really cool because they were like, ‘This is our guy.’ That was such a cool feeling having the crowd there. It’s hard not to say that, but at the same time, aside from finally winning the title, just the whole situation of WWE pushing ahead with WrestleMania and the climate of the world at that time and being last and being that feel-good moment for the world as the escape – it’s hard not to say that because it affected so many people positively.”

