wrestling / News

Drew McIntyre & New Day Battle The Bloodline After WWE Raw Ends

April 12, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Drew McIntyre WrestleMania 38 Image Credit: WWE

The Bloodline appeared after Raw went off the air tonight to face Drew McIntyre and the New Day. PWInsider reports that McIntyre, Kofi Kingston, and Xavier Woods beat Roman Reigns and the Usos in the post-show dark match.

The babyfaces won the match McIntyre pinned one of the Usos following a Claymore Kick.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

RAW, WWE, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading