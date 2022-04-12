wrestling / News
Drew McIntyre & New Day Battle The Bloodline After WWE Raw Ends
April 12, 2022 | Posted by
The Bloodline appeared after Raw went off the air tonight to face Drew McIntyre and the New Day. PWInsider reports that McIntyre, Kofi Kingston, and Xavier Woods beat Roman Reigns and the Usos in the post-show dark match.
The babyfaces won the match McIntyre pinned one of the Usos following a Claymore Kick.
Raw after Dark 👀😈I love Dark Matches 🥹 pic.twitter.com/f1oT175Z8b
— Shadowbladez, THE DRAGON LORD 🐉 (@TheShadowbladez) April 12, 2022
