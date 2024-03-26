Drew McIntyre Says New Levels Of Creative Freedom Is a Big Factor In WWE’s Success

Drew McIntyre is crediting the renewed amount of creative freedom talent has as a factor in WWE’s recent success. McIntyre recently spoke with SHAK Wrestling and talked about his recent rise, WWE’s momentum and more. You can see highlights below, per Fightful:

On if he’s upgraded as a performer as of late: “100%. Mostly because I feel the way I’ve not felt in a long time. I really have to point back to my independent run, where I truly found myself and I was truly relaxed, and I wasn’t worried about anything, except telling my truth. Over the last few years, I was a smiling sword man, I’m very proud of the work I did, but there was also a line I couldn’t cross, there were certain things, a way things have always been done. So I had to stay within those limitations. Right now, it feels like there’s no limitations, there’s no right or wrong answers. There’s everything outside the box. Everything you do now, obviously the collaboration with the creative team, stay on-point, stay on the story, don’t go out of the bounds of the story you’re trying to tell. But if you’ve got an idea, you go for it, and it succeeds, it’s on you. If it fails, it’s on you. That’s all I’ve ever asked in my entire career, is let it fall on me,” McIntyre said.

On how much the new level of creative freedom factors into WWE’s recent success: “It’s a lot, very much to do with his things are now. Things were a certain way, and obviously it was very, very successful. Look how much the company grew. But eventually, it’s good to try new things, get a fresh pair of eyes on it and say, ‘Alright, let’s let the performers go for it. Let’s maybe try things that have never been tried. Let’s maybe involve characters in multiple stories at the same time, rather than just story A and story B, and the rest is kind of random matches across card. Everything has meaning, everyone has meaning, and we can cross these characters, doesn’t matter if they’re both bad, doesn’t matter if they’re both good. Right now, it’s just, ‘What’s your point? Where’s this character coming from? Oh, this is interesting.’ As long as it’s interesting television, compelling television, it touches you emotionally. That’s all that matters and should really matter. It’s awesome to see how many people have been able to step up, and every time someone’s music hits, the fans know, ‘Oh, that’s such and such. They’re about his, they mean something.’ It hasn’t been that way probably since late ‘99, early 2000, where everybody across the board meant something.”