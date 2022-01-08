Drew McIntyre Not Backstage At WWE Events This Week

PWInsider reports that Drew McIntyre was not backstage at last night’s episode of WWE Friday Night Smackdown. He will also not be present at any of the live events this weekend.

As previously reported, McIntyre is dealing with legitimate neck issues and was written out of storylines at Day 1 last week. He was attacked at the show by Happy Corbin and Madcap Moss. There’s no word on how his medical tests went at this time.