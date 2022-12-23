Drew McIntyre Not Cleared, Will Miss Next Week’s Live Events

Drew McIntyre will not be appearing at any of next week’s WWE Holiday Tour live events. It has been reported earlier on Thursday that McIntyre had been pulled from the Madison Square Garden live event on Monday, and PWInsider reports that as of now he is not scheduled for any of next week’s shows.

The report notes that McIntyre is not cleared to return to the ring and won’t be by Monday. He was taken off the road to heal up from “a minor injury” a few weeks ago.