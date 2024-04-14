Drew McIntyre Is Not Done Roasting People on Social Media

– Drew McIntyre may have come up short, losing the World Heavyweight Title minutes after winning it from Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 40. However, he is by no means done roasting his peers on social media. Drew McIntyre wrote, “You think I’m finished roasting people on this stupid app because of Mania?” This was followed by an image of Vince Carter, quoting him, “I’ve got one more in me!”

