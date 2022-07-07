wrestling / News
Drew McIntyre Notes Respect Tyson Fury Showed for Wrestling When He Appeared for WWE
– During a recent interview with WrestlingInc.com’s Nick Hausman, WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre discussed Tyson Fury working with WWE, and he was asked about Fury possibly having a role at WWE Clash at the Castle in Cardiff, Wales in September. He stated the following on the undefeated boxing champion:
“Maybe. … [Fury] gets it when it comes to entertainment. You see his character, how outspoken he is, very much like a pro wrestler, sports entertainer. When he was with us, he had such a respect and passion for our industry.”
As previously reported, Tyson Fury is rumored to be in talks with WWE for an upcoming return later this year. McIntyre and Fury have “feuded” over social media and teased a matchup before.
WWE Clash at the Castle will be WWE’s first UK stadium show in 30 years, since SummerSlam 1992 at Wembley Stadium. Fury previously faced Braun Strowman at WWE Crown Jewel in 2019, winning the match by countout.
