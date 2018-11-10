Drew McIntyre Discusses How He Came Into NXT During a Rebuilding Phase, Reveals the NXT Superstars to Watch

– Planeta Wrestling recently interviewed WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre during WWE’s tour stop in Barcelona, Spain, and he spoke about his time on the NXT roster before his move back to Raw. Below are some highlights (transcript via WrestlingInc.com).

Drew McIntyre on returning to WWE through NXT: “When I came to NXT, I knew it was the right move because NXT was in a position like it always is. It’s up here [raises hand]. Then Raw and SmackDown get some of the talent. Talent move over and then it restarts again, and it was during a restart phase that I came in. We started building up the roster. We started building up the towns, the towns were down. We started getting more people in the shows and watched it go up and up and up. Then we got more talent in. People started finding themselves like the Velveteen Dream, and now, from top to bottom the roster is stacked.”

McIntyre on the Superstars to look out for in NXT: “[NXT] is a really good place right now so it’s hard to choose, there’s so many talented people. Everyone talks about Velveteen Dream, that’s an obvious one. Ricochet is an obvious one. It’s just everybody.”