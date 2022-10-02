Drew McIntyre Thought His Oasis Sing-A-Long Was Off-Camera At The Time

In a new interview with MySA.com, Drew McIntyre shared some anecdotes from his time at Clash at the Castle and explained a few elements about the musical stylings of Tyson Fury. When asked if the singing was improvised in the moment, McIntyre stated, “I knew about the first part with Tyson, but it was not a U.K. song and they were not digging it. So, I assumed we were off air, and I asked Tyson Fury to sing some Sweet Caroline, and he said no, and I am not going to argue with Tyson Fury.”

He continued, “I said, ‘You know what I am going to sing some Oasis and sing along with an Oasis song,’ but suffice to say I did not know we were still on air. I had just lost the was the biggest match of my life but I have to at least try to give them a reason to smile right now. If it means I am not wallowing in misery like I should, so be it. And if they don’t want to sing American Pie, and want some Oasis, I will give them Oasis.”

You can watch the Clash match conclusion with McIntyre and Fury below.