Drew McIntyre On A Feud With The Fiend: ‘Not Right Now’

In an interview with Sportskeeda, Drew McIntyre said that he might be interested in a feud with The Fiend Bray Wyatt eventually, but he doesn’t want to do so while he’s WWE Champion.

He said: “Maybe eventually, not right now. I’m WWE Champion and I think, in fact I know, like the way I’ve been building the title, it’s about the honor and respect and about wrestling. And there’s room on the show for everything, a little bit something for everybody, different characters. It’d be boring if everyone was the same and The Fiend’s unique character is so incredible, so out there, but I don’t think that’s something I think I want to mix the WWE title with. Like that’s for, you know that portion of the audience and for me as a fan to watch and be blown away by the spectacle. But when it comes to the WWE Championship, I expect it to be in a wrestling match. You know, like man-on-man, fighting over the title with respect and honor. And that’s what I’m all about, that’s how I’ve tried to represent the title and that’s how I think it should be represented. Not in a comedic fashion or an outlanding fashion, but a realistic wrestling environment.“