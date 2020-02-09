Drew McIntyre On Changing Up His Accent For WWE, WrestleMania 36 Match

Drew McIntyre spoke with the BBC for a new interview discussing his WrestleMania 36 match against Brock Lesnar and more. Some highlights are below:

On heading to WrestleMania: “WrestleMania is our World Cup, it’s our FA Cup final. There will be 80,000 people there and I have a guaranteed World Title Match. I was the first ever Scottish guy to win the Royal Rumble, the first every British guy to win it and hopefully I’ll be the first ever Scottish World Champion.”

On changing up his accent: “We have the most difficult accent in the world to understand and I had to adjust it slightly because I was sick of hearing ‘What?’ for the first four years I was here. I need the world to understand me when I’m champion, raise the title and say, ‘I bloody did it for Scotland.'”