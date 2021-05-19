Drew McIntyre on Having Unfinished Business With Roman Reigns, Other Potential Opponents

– Mid-Day.com recently interviewed former WWE World champion Drew McIntyre, who discussed potential new opponents, unfinished business with Roman Reigns, and more. Below are some highlights.

Drew McIntyre on his unfinished business with Roman Reigns: “With Roman it’s pretty obvious there is unfinished business, we are a couple of Superstars at the top of our game on our respective brands, we had a cheap finish from the last match with all the interference and the low blow.”

His thoughts on Jinder Mahal: “Jinder. Let’s just say we’ve never had significant singles match the way Sheamus and I were able to recently. When you have real history with somebody, even though you’re friends, it’s good to get in there and be competitive with your friends and then hopefully joke about it afterwards and have fun afterwards. No matter who wins. Obviously with Sheamus things got a little bit personal, hopefully, that wouldn’t happen with Jinder.”

On wanting a match with Daniel Bryan: “I don’t know what’s going on with his future after he lost the match. Maybe he shows up on NXT? Maybe he shows up on RAW? But he and I haven’t got to do much together. Certainly never had anything big, and I think obviously with where we’re at in our careers, it would be something very special.”

McIntyre on his most memorable WWE moment: “That would be winning the Royal Rumble because we had 40,000 people going crazy and that image is used all the time. I still remember the night mostly because we haven’t really had fans. My next biggest moment would be winning the WWE Title from Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania, which was the exact opposite. Such a big moment for me, meant the world to me, just like the Royal Rumble. But didn’t have those 40,000 people going crazy. There was complete silence, but it still meant the world to me. So both polar opposites but both mean the world.”