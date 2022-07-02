Drew McIntyre On His Plan For Omos Tonight At Money in the Bank

In an interview with Wrestling Inc, Drew McIntyre spoke about his game plan for tonight’s WWE Money in the Bank, especially when it comes to Omos. The two will be joined in the men’s ladder match by Seth Rollins, Riddle, Sheamus, Sami Zayn and Madcap Moss. Here are highlights:

On his plan for Money in the Bank: “I mean I’m feeling positive because we’ve just had our event with the Boys & Girls Club in Nevada. Olympics in Nevada. So I’m in a very positive mind frame right now,. Money In The Bank is one of my least favorite matches. I don’t like heights. I know we learned last night I’m not quite as big as Omos. I went face to face with him last night and I thought that is a really large man. I also started getting some ideas. What I need to do is step back and let everyone else kind of get gung-ho for the prize. Find a way to blind Omos, and climb up his back because he’s so freaking tall. I’m going to scale Omos’ back and grab that contract. That’s my plan for tonight.”

On cashing in on Roman Reigns: “It’s a difficult one. Realistically if I call my shot and tell Roman when I’m going to do it. Here’s the problem, like most of his big matches with legitimate threats like Brock Lesnar, and Drew McIntyre in 2020, he has to get his family involved. The Usos getting involved or in my case, the Usos get involved, he low blows me, then chokes me out. I mean he’s a smart man. Very talented man. He showed what he was capable of. You know for 10 straight years, he main event of multiple WrestleManias, then he became the person he really is and took it to that next level. He’s willing to do whatever it takes to win the titles. If I tell him when I’m going cash in, tell him when I’m going to beat him, he’s going to put a plan together. He’s going to screw over Drew McIntyre. I’m not the kind of guy that likes to cash when somebody doesn’t expect it when they’re down, but in Roman Reigns’ case, I’d make an expectation. Of course, I might wait for SummerSlam, and Brock Lesnar will win. We’ve got history. I’ll set that match up with a live crowd this time.”