Drew McIntyre on His Title Match Being the Opener, Says They Will Set the Standard Tonight
– As previously reported, WWE confirmed that Bobby Lashley vs. Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship will be the opening match for the main pay-per-view card for tonight’s WrestleMania 37: Night 1 event. Sasha Banks vs. Bianca Belair for the SmackDown Women’s title will be the main event for tonight’s show. Drew McIntyre has tweeted a message on his title match being the opener for tonight.
Drew McIntyre tweeted, “I’ve said for the last year I want to be the first person out when crowds return. I can’t wait for that noise to hit. I just feel bad for everyone having to follow me and Bobby, we’ll set the standard, you all try and keep up #WrestleMania.” You can view McIntyre’s tweet below.
WrestleMania 37: Night 1 starts on pay-per-view tonight at 8:00 pm EST. The Kickoff pre-show starts at 7:00 pm EST.
I’ve said for the last year I want to be the first person out when crowds return. I can’t wait for that noise to hit. I just feel bad for everyone having to follow me and Bobby, we’ll set the standard, you all try and keep up #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/Yl7MLVD5wt
— Drew McIntyre (@DMcIntyreWWE) April 10, 2021
