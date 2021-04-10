wrestling / News

Drew McIntyre on His Title Match Being the Opener, Says They Will Set the Standard Tonight

April 10, 2021 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WrestleMania 37 WWE, Drew McIntyre

As previously reported, WWE confirmed that Bobby Lashley vs. Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship will be the opening match for the main pay-per-view card for tonight’s WrestleMania 37: Night 1 event. Sasha Banks vs. Bianca Belair for the SmackDown Women’s title will be the main event for tonight’s show. Drew McIntyre has tweeted a message on his title match being the opener for tonight.

Drew McIntyre tweeted, “I’ve said for the last year I want to be the first person out when crowds return. I can’t wait for that noise to hit. I just feel bad for everyone having to follow me and Bobby, we’ll set the standard, you all try and keep up #WrestleMania.” You can view McIntyre’s tweet below.

WrestleMania 37: Night 1 starts on pay-per-view tonight at 8:00 pm EST. The Kickoff pre-show starts at 7:00 pm EST.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Drew McIntyre, WWE, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading