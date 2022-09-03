Drew McIntyre on How He Plans to Represent the WWE Titles as Champion

– Ahead of today’s WWE Clash at the Castle event, WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre spoke to The Independent on his main event title matchup against Roman Reigns, his plan on taking the titles to defend them on all the shows, and more. Below are some highlights:

On how Clash at the Castle is a dream scenario for him: “It’s beyond a dream come true. As a child, I dreamt about main eventing WrestleMania and winning the championship – which I was lucky enough to do. I didn’t even dream of this situation because we didn’t have regular stadium shows. This is an event I’ve wanted for a long time – I would have been happy to be on the show.”

Drew McIntyre on Roman Reigns: “He’s always had my number, he’s on the run of a lifetime right now. If I don’t beat him, I just don’t know who will. [But] the winds of change are blowing through WWE right now. It all starts and the top and rolls downhill.”

McIntyre on how he would represent WWE as champion: “How are the titles going to be represented? I believe they should be represented on all shows, be defended at least every 30 days and I’m going to make that happen.”

Drew McIntyre challenges Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in the main event of tonight’s WWE Clash at the Castle. The event is being held at Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales. It will be broadcast live on Peacock in the US and WWE Network everywhere else.