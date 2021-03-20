Drew McIntyre On How The Thunderdome Has Helped Performers During the Pandemic

In an interview with WFLA-NBC, Drew McIntyre spoke about how the advent of the Thunderdome helped the wrestlers in WWE as they put on shows during the COVID-19 pandemic. Here are highlights:

On how the Thunderdome has helped: “We have our fans back virtually. We can hear them over the speakers. It’s so cool to see them on the screens reacting, but there’s nothing like our fans being their live. Our WWE Universe. Our secret sauce, they’re our number one Superstar, they create that atmosphere that’s so unique to WWE.”

On the expected atmosphere at Wrestlemania: “They have been kept away from what they love for over a year. There’s a lot of pent-up reactions that are going to come out at WrestleMania. It’s going to be loud. There might only be 25,000 limited capacity…but it’s going to sound like 200,000 people on April 10 and 11 at Raymond James Stadium.”

On his goal for Wrestlemania: “In the end, I want my moment with the fans, with the title, standing on the top rope with those fireworks going off, the moment I didn’t get last year.”