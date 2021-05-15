Drew McIntyre on Learning From John Cena After Getting Released by WWE

– Bleacher Report recently spoke to WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre, who discussed his career and discussed learning from John Cena after McIntyre was released from WWE in 2014. Below are some highlights.

Drew McIntyre on learning from John Cena after his release: “I always talk about John Cena as someone I patterned myself after, after I was released rather than learning from him in the moment when I was there on the roster. Instead of working to better myself on the roster, it took getting fired and bettering myself personally before I thought of who I could look up to in this business and whose mentality I needed. I thought about John and how relentless he was with everything he did: be it in media, the gym, in the ring and every aspect of his life.”

On his respect for Cena: “Cena is such a workaholic and The Miz followed that exact same path. I said to myself, ‘I’m going to be that guy, too.’ Whether it was outside of WWE or inside WWE, whenever I was given any kind of position where I was able to take the reins and get the media opportunities and they wanted to speak to me, I was going to take full advantage of it. The second I had that title, I said, ‘Give me it all! I’m that guy now, there’s no excuse, I want every little bit of it.’”

On his character: “I’m not the fresh cool kid on the block. Everybody knows who I am and what I’m about. I’m going to continue to be Drew McIntyre. I know exactly who I am as a character and it’s not far off from the real person. I’m going to continue to be me and evolve the character, add more layers wherever I can. We’ve seen good guys in the past get massive, massive boos, but people are emotionally invested one way or another. I think it’s pretty crazy that from what I gather, people have been pretty much digging what I’ve been doing for a solid year and a half. That’s not lost on me with how difficult that is to do in this day and age.”