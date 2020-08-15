Drew McIntyre Weighs In On a Possible Match With The Rock, WrestleMania Win

Drew McIntyre spoke about a potential match with The Rock and more in a new interview with the Glasgow Times. The Great One has been complimentary of McIntyre for a long time and McIntyre discussed his respect for him, plus more. Highlights are below:

On his WrestleMania win: “It’s not what I imagined or what I dreamt of. It was supposed to be at Raymond James Stadium in front of 80,000 people, literally 20 minutes from my home [in Florida]. The main event against Brock Lesnar for the WWE title, it couldn’t have been any more perfect. Then the pandemic hit and I went through all the emotions possible. It’s when I started watching the news and speaking to people about it that I understood how severe the situation was. The fact we were pushing ahead with WrestleMania during difficult times, it changed my mindset. I went from disappointment to thinking I was being a bit selfish. That I could make people smile, it was really big and a feel good story, so it took on a whole new meaning to me. Nobody will forget the WrestleMania when the world stood still.”

On The Rock showing him respect: “The Rock is the best, one of the nicest guys in the world and he deserves all his success. There was a time I was doing nothing, really, and TMZ asked him who he thought was the next breakout star. And he picked me, which really inspired me and fired me up. I appreciated that and it gave me motivation. Then to see WWE posted an image of Dolph Ziggler with the title, and Rock backed him up! That hurt my one feeling I’ve got left. I thought, ‘What would Rock do in this situation?’ If this was 1998/99, what would he say? I thought, screw it. I’m the champion, I don’t back down to anyone, even The Rock. My phone exploded. I’d love to face The Rock anywhere, but if there was one place on earth it would be a WrestleMania at Ibrox. That would be great for personal reasons. It would probably have to be Hampden, we’d need somewhere massive. If he chose to come back for a match, as the biggest Box Office attraction in the world, wow. Come on, Rock, give me that match.”