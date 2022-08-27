wrestling / News

Drew McIntyre On Possibly Facing Roman Reigns And The Rock At WrestleMania

August 26, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Drew McIntyre WWE Smackdown Image Credit: WWE

Drew McIntyre has a shot at Roman Reigns’ Undisputed WWE Universal Championships at Clash at the Castle, and he recently weighed in on possibly facing Reigns and The Rock at WrestleMania. Reigns and Rock have been speculated on by fans to have a match at the PPV for a while now and while speaking with WWE Espanol, McIntyre was asked about potentially being part of that match if he wins the titles.

“I feel like I may be the third wheel in that one,” Drew McIntyre joked (per Wrestling Inc). “I’ll just win the titles, and then they do their own thing. That’s a big enough match without the titles. I don’t want to muddy the story. I’ll just take the titles over here so the titles can be defended every week.”

McIntyre and Reigns will do battle at Clash at the Castle on September 3rd in Cardiff, Wales. The show airs live on Peacock and WWE Network.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Drew McIntyre, Roman Reigns, The Rock (Dwayne Johnson), Wrestlemania 39, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading