Drew McIntyre Weighs In On the Potential Of a UK WrestleMania

Drew McIntyre has long shown his support for WWE PPVs in the UK, and he recently talked about a potential UK WrestleMania. The notion of a WrestleMania in London got a big boost when John Cena teased the possibility at Money in the Bank in June, and McIntyre talked with Good Karma Wrestling about the potential.

“Looking at the way the business has evolved and our business model now, and how many international shows we do, and how successful they are for the company, and the time difference isn’t that bad for the UK,” McIntyre said (per Wrestling Inc)> “I heard that for years, and I complained and I complained and I complained, and then finally we got Clash at the Castle [in 2022]. I was like ‘We’re doing a show in Australia, have you seen the time difference there? Don’t be silly, we can do a show in the UK.'”

Now, the idea of a Mania is very much possible. I know how successful it would be for the company, but I know how amazing it would be for the fans [as well]. I know how much fun it would be for everyone around the world to watch, because we know how crazy and fun and wild the UK fans are.”