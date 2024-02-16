Drew McIntyre On His Promo With CM Punk On Raw After Royal Rumble, Crowd’s Reaction To It

Drew McIntyre came out on the Raw following the Royal Rumble to mock CM Punk for his injury, and he discussed the promo in a new interview. The promo saw McIntyre interrupt Punk announcing that he was out of action and would miss WrestleMania, with McIntyre saying this was what he had prayed for and that he was happy to take Punk’s spot. McIntyre spoke about the promo in an interview with The West Sport and how the crowd reacted to it.

“When it comes to the injury and how I felt about him coming into the company leap-frogging Superstars, trying to take their spot at WrestleMania, specifically my spot at WrestleMania, I was never going to let it happen,” McIntyre said (per Wrestling Inc). “I took him out and I wanted to let him know that I prayed for this, and it happened. The way people reacted, it was like a delayed reaction, like ‘Oh my God, did you just say that?’ I can feel it in the arena.”

He continued, “Then the next line I think I said was [that] after the Rumble, when I got eliminated by him, I couldn’t sleep. I’d let myself down, I’d let the world down. Not winning that Rumble, but more specifically getting eliminated by Punk, then the next day I found out that he’d torn his tricep off the bone, and that night I slept like a baby. Then [I] headed into ‘Raw’ with a big smile on my face, then attacked him and stomped his tricep and chucked him back out the door, and said ‘Right. Where were we? Oh yeah, me main eventing WrestleMania.”

McIntyre is now set to compete in the Elimination Chamber for a shot at Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 40.