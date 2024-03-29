Drew McIntyre Weighs In On The Rock’s WWE Return

Drew McIntyre recently talked about The Rock’s WWE return and why it’s a good thing for everyone. McIntyre touched on Rock’s return to the company for WrestleMania in an interview with the Scottish Sun and you can see highlights below:

On Rock returning to WWE: “When it comes to The Rock, it’s amazing he has such a passion for our business still. It’s in his blood and inevitably he became one of the biggest stars of all time in our industry and then the biggest star on planet earth – and he still wants to come back to wrestling. It can only be a good thing because it brings so many extra eyeballs and those people become new fans – maybe they came for The Rock and stayed for Drew McIntyre.”

On getting advice from Rock: “He’s remained down to earth and he’s very smart when it comes to business, and I’m very fortunate to be able to pick his brain.”

On potentially working with Rock on-screen: “Whether it’s a match with or being in the same team as him, as long as the story makes sense, who wouldn’t want to be a part of something with The Rock?”