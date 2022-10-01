Drew McIntyre On His Royal Rumble Win vs. Main Eventing Clash at the Castle

Drew McIntyre recently weighed in on the importance of the Royal Rumble to him, how his Rumble win compares to his match at Clash at the Castle and more. McIntyre spoke with the Dallas Morning News for a new interview and you can check out the highlights below:

On the importance of the Royal Rumble to him: “Yeah, I mean, growing up, it meant a lot to me. It was my favorite event of the year. It’s so exciting. … As a performer, two years ago was at a point in my career where I’ve been called ‘the future’ since I was 15 years old. And I was getting to where I was like, man, I’ve been ‘the future’ for so long, I’m about to become the past without ever becoming the present. This is my chance to really shine and show the world what I can do. And at the same time, it’s the Royal Rumble – we’ve seen the crowds in the past when Batista won one year and Roman Reigns won one year with The Rock raising his arm and the crowd booed when they were hoping that they would get cheered. So, there was the possibility that could have happened to me on that night. Edge returned after a nine-year hiatus, and they might have wanted to see him get that big victory. But the fact that I eliminated Brock [Lesnar] with such a big reaction, 40,000 people and then inevitably won and still got that same reaction. The people really rallied behind me. It was an incredible feeling. And it’s when Drew McIntyre arrived at the top level.”

On comparing his Rumble win to his match at Clash at the Castle: “Yeah, the moments were so different. It’s hard to rank them. It’s hard to compare them. The Rumble one was so incredible, so loud and such a feeling of ‘I’ve arrived.’ The Castle one was something that I couldn’t even have dreamt as a kid because we didn’t have UK stadium shows since SummerSlam ‘92 – something I was actively trying to make happen. And I would just have been happy to be part of the card and I talked about how amazing the crowd would be. The UK fans are just a different level, that soccer style fan mentality with the chants and the passion, etc.

“And inevitably did happen. I actually main evented, I was fighting for the title. And I was so happy to be proven right that we had such an amazing attendance. We took over Cardiff and the crowd themselves were electric all night and when I came out there, I was honestly thinking it would be like the Bret Hart-Bulldog match, SummerSlam ‘92 was probably, you know, 80-20%, 70-30% for the Bulldog when Bret was still popular even though it was Bulldog’s home turf. … Roman [Reigns] is a popular character but to walk out there, hear that reaction for me and those chants for me – to hear the hatred for Roman. And Roman is somebody, you know, has been my No. 1 opponent since I returned to WWE, we have great chemistry together. The story that built toward the match was made to take out The Bloodline. You know, people were really ready and believed that the titles were going to change hands, which hasn’t happened in Roman’s entire two year title reign. So, it was an incredible night and incredible feeling. I don’t think I’ll ever hear a crowd as loud as that again, I don’t know if there’s been a crowd as loud as that in wrestling. It’d be very hard to find shows with a crowd, 62,000 people on their feet, reacting that way, especially for the near falls at the end. And I was really aware in the moment – embrace this, take it and remember it because one day when you’re retired on the rocking chair on the porch, you’re going to be thinking about this match.”

On Triple H taking over WWE creative: “I mean, backstage things really haven’t changed that much. People think it was like this drastic change all across the board. You know, WWE was so successful prior to Hunter taking the reigns it’d be insane to change the formula that’s worked and made WWE to the point where we’ll get five stadium shows a year and doing such incredible business and records and profits. But there is an air of excitement, a buzz about the product and in the locker room. That’s more for the fans. But as for the superstars, too, because it’s kind of a case of which one of our friends are going to show up next? There’s always a new superstar popping up. It feels like every single week we’re like, ‘Oh, there he is. Oh, there she is.’ So, for us backstage, we’re getting to see your friends again. We’re aware of that buzz in the air. And we’re aware that there is a change of the guard, and we want to kind of reprove ourselves – or at least everybody’s mentality should be that. I don’t just assume because Drew McIntyre’s been at a good spot for a few years, I’m just going to remain in that spot. I got to hit the reset button. I got to keep working like it’s Day 1 every single day, reprove myself and remain on top of the card.”

On his match with Happy Corbin at WrestleMania 38: “Yeah, it’s wild. Wild we’re coming up for WrestleMania season again, it feels like WrestleMania just happened. … As we expected, people traveling all across the world. AT&T Stadium was unbelievable. It’s got the roof on there, so it contains the noise. It was myself and Corbin. We planned to show everybody – hey, we’re pretty good at this wrestling thing right here. I know there was a lot of people not exactly that excited about the match. … [We] said don’t worry, we’re gonna give you a heck of a match. And to hear the crowd’s response when I walked out, to hear the response during the match, to give them that match, and then the sword stunt after the match – which I was terrified wouldn’t work when I was to cut the ropes. Because that’s a real sharp sword. It’s not a sword you take to battle, but a sharpened sword, those were real ropes, the ring wasn’t rigged, there was a chance that if I didn’t hit that correctly – which I didn’t a few times when I practice it – that I was going to be very embarrassed in front of the world. And that’d be a moment that we remembered for all the wrong reasons rather than cutting through the two ropes and then getting outside the ring with my wife and friends and family in the front row.

“But just the crowd in general, to have that many people cheering for me and be one with them again at WrestleMania was such a special moment for me. And since then the momentum really picked back up for McIntyre, especially leading into Clash and continuing right now and I’m planning to keep it going.”