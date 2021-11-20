Drew McIntyre on SummerSlam Going to Nashville, WWE PPV Events on Saturday

– During a recent interview with Fightful, WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre discussed WWE’s 2022 pay-per-view event schedule, including Saturday events and SummerSlam 2022 heading to Nashville. Below are some highlights.

McIntyre on SummerSlam in Nashville: “It made me very happy to see SummerSlam is coming to Nashville. I love when shows are close by and I can just drive straight to the show, especially something as wild as SummerSlam in a stadium. I imagine it’ll be much like WrestleMania, a big event with fan activities. I can just drive back and forth to home. The hometown boy, The Nashville Warrior, The Scottish Cowboy, I haven’t decided yet. I’ve got my cowboy boots and hats. Throw the kilt on. Boom, Scottish Cowboy is ready to go.”

Drew McIntyre on major WWE events moving to Saturday: “Historically, we’ve always done Sunday and I’ve always wondered why. It’s not my department to figure out why it makes more sense on a Sunday, but I always thought, ‘If we do this on Saturday,’ especially when I was a kid and being awake until one or two in the morning in the UK and walking into school tired or my Uncle who had to work, everyone staying up so late. If we had Saturday, have a party, don’t have to worry about school the next day, adults don’t have to worry about drinking and the hangover. I’m all about Saturday.”