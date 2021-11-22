Drew McIntyre On The Effort Being Put Into WWE 2K22, Says 2K Knows The Last Game ‘Wasn’t Great’

In an interview with Fightful, Drew McIntyre spoke about the work that’s been going into WWE 2K22 and how 2K Games knows that their last game wasn’t very good. That game was WWE 2K20, which received very negative reviews for being unfinished and having a lot of bugs.

McIntyre said: “It’s been awesome and ongoing for a while. I’ve been filming some different stuff for it, filming some liners, doing the scans. There has really been a lot of effort into this game. I think the last one, how things turned out, they weren’t great. They owned that and know that and are making sure this one is absolutely perfect. I can’t wait to play because I know how hard they’ve been working on it and it’s going to be friggin’ awesome when it comes out.“