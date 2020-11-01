wrestling / News

Drew McIntyre on the First Lesson The Undertaker Taught Him

November 1, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
The Undertaker WrestleMania 33 1

As previously reported, a new WWE documentary, Meeting The Undertaker, debuts today on the WWE Network. Drew McIntyre shared a new clip earlier today where he reflects on meeting The Phenom.

Drew McIntyre wrote on Twitter,”The @Undertaker has taught me so much, intentionally and unintentionally. Lesson one, never laugh at ringside when extras are doing tryouts. 20 year old Drew still has nightmares about this moment…#Undertaker30″

Meeting The Undertaker is now available on The WWE Network as part of 30 Days of The Deadman programming.

