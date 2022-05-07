Drew McIntyre on the Reaction to His Match With Happy Corbin at WrestleMania 38

– Speaking to Rick Ucchino for Bleav in Pro Wrestling, WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre discussed his match with Happy Corbin at WrestleMania 38 and kicking out of Corbin’s End of Days finishing move. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Drew McIntyre on his match with Corbin at WrestleMania 38: “I could feel it when I was lying there. I could see when I was watching it back and I could see the reaction of the internet. People went, ‘Oh God, Corbin’s won it.’ And that was the point of the match where we had them. And that’s what it’s all about. No matter what you think you know, it’s catching the crowd. Losing them in the match. And that was the moment where everybody got lost 100% and his reaction to it was great.”

On the process of kicking out of a finisher the first time: “The stunner has been kicked out. Claymore’s been kicked out. As long as it’s done in the right occasion, done the right way, and enhances what’s going on in the ring, you know, there’s nothing wrong with it. So it’s cool to say I’m the first one that did it.”