Drew McIntyre on The Undertaker Calling Current WWE Product ‘Soft,’ Praises WWE Talent Roster

– During a recent interview with Sportskeeda’s Riju Dasgupta, WWE World champion Drew McIntyre, McIntyre was asked about recent controversial statements The Undertaker made during a recent appearance on The Joe Rogan Experience. During the show, The Undertaker admitted to not being much of a fan of the current WWE product, stating that he felt the current product was “soft.” Below are some highlights:

His response to recent comments by The Undertaker: “I don’t agree whatsoever. Especially from an in-ring perspective. I’ve listened to part of it, I’ve got to listen to the whole thing it’s pretty new. But I think he may have been referring to like the kind of storylines and characters etc. Like the co-host that was on the show was like a fan from the attitude era and I think they were perhaps referring to some of the outlandish storylines. Back in the day, there were more sexual based, more like risque 18 plus. Our current product is PG, there’s only so far we can push it and we’re willing to push it. There’s certain things from back in the day that was awesome and certain things that were not awesome that I wouldn’t wanna go back to. So I’m not sure if it was more from like that perspective when it comes to the stories and not being as adult-based as it used to be but I think you know we’re walking a good line right now. But when it comes to the in-ring game, that’s just not true at all. It’s never been more physical.”

McIntyre on WWE’s current talent roster: “The in-ring talent right now, we’ve got the best in-ring talent roster of all time. If you look at our talents from top to bottom, what they can do in the ring, what they can pull off from a storytelling perspective in the ring, in a physical perspective especially, there’s nobody better. You look at back at the attitude era, you compare the matches, turn the volume off and watch the match quality and compare it to now, there’s no comparison. And then the ruthless aggression era is when things really stepped up in ring wise. But now, there’s no roster like ours in the world. We’re physical, we’re hard-hitting, we have athletes that can do things that are just absolutely mind-blowing. So it certainly wasn’t the in-ring part he was talking about.”