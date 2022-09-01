Drew McIntyre On Using The Term ‘Wrestling’ In Raw Promo, Fan Reaction To the Promo

Drew McIntyre got a lot of attention for using the previously pseudo-banned word “wrestling” in a recent Raw promo, and he recently discussed the reaction to the promo in a new interview. McIntyre delivered the promo during the August 15th episode of Raw, doing a back-and-forth duel on the mic with Kevin Owens in which he said, ‘We’re wrestlers in a wrestling ring, let’s just freaking wrestle!’

McIntyre talked about the segment during a recent interview with Sportskeeda, and you can check out some highlights below (per Wrestling Inc):

On dropping the world ‘wrestling’ during the promo: “It was something that was coming from within during the moment with Kevin. was speaking his truth, speaking from the heart, and in return, I was speaking from the heart and that’s what came out and it was amazing to see the response people had for me mentioning, ‘Wrestling’ so many times.”

On WWE being more open to the word as of late: “You know, in the end, you know, we are World Wrestling Entertainment. You know we are very, you know, entertaining. We’ve got some fun, different stuff on the show, but at the core, we’re still wrestling. I don’t think it should be a dirty word and I don’t think it has been a dirty word as such, maybe that’s the perception publicly.”