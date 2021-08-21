Drew McIntyre On WWE Stars’ Hollywood Success, His Idea For a Horror Film

Drew McIntyre weighed in on the success of WWE alumni in Hollywood and have his own idea for a horror film in a new interview. McIntyre spoke with ET Canada, and you can check out the highlights below:

On WWE alumni thriving in Hollywood: “I think wrestling is seeing a lot different than it used to be. It’s not seen as the lowbrow form of entertainment people used to look down on. People understand. Now, the WWE is a huge global company. 800 million holds 180 countries, 20 different languages, over a billion social media followers.”

On the acting success of Rock, John Cena, and Batista: “Some of our talent is going out there outside the company and proving how talented the performers are. Like you look at The Rock, unbelievable. A top Hollywood actor, made billions of dollars in his movies, has his own company. Cena is branching out. Batista is the one that surprised me the most. He’s so quiet in real life. But he went out there and worked on his craft and he’s a genuinely good actor and he takes it so seriously. And they have shown themselves capable of so much more than what has been everyone’s perception of big, dumb meatheads.”

On wrestlers having skills outside the industry: “If you take the time to look at most of our roster, everyone’s basically got a degree. We’ve got a few PhDs. I have a criminology degree. We’re all educated these days. So if you take a second to look at it, you realize, ‘Oh, they’re not just big dumb meatheads. They’re actually talented in many ways.”

On his idea for a new horror film: “I’m a big horror fan and I always pitch this. Bautista has a new zombie movie. Zombies are still the rage. If, at the end of Braveheart, William Wallace got killed. He was hung, drawn and quartered, his body parts spread across the U.K. His head at London Bridge. Somebody takes his body parts, puts them back together. He rises up a Zombie Wallace and wreaks havoc on the English in Braveheart 2: The Rise of Wallace, I’m your guy.”