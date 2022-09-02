Drew McIntyre On WWE’s Recent Changes And If They’re Going To Last

Drew McIntyre recently appeared on WWE After The Bell (h/t Fightful) and discussed the recent changes in WWE, with Triple H taking over creative following Vince McMahon’s retirement. McIntyre notably used the word “wrestling” on RAW recently, something that had been prohibited under McMahon’s watch. Highlights from his comments are below.

On how the recent changes to WWE’s product are here to stay: “Things are flowing so good and interest in the past month has been so exciting. A lot of people are referring to it as a ‘honeymoon’ phase, I really don’t think it is. I think this is the way it’s going to be going forward. The biggest thing I’ve noticed is the emphasis on the wrestling aspect. We’re WWE at the core, things are going to stay the way they were to a certain extent, that’s why we’re successful and such a gigantic company. I grew up a wrestling fan, watching the wrestling matches, and the physicality, That’s what I enjoy the most. I’ve seen a lot of it recently and a lot of great wrestling recently. What I’d really like to see is the titles defended… remember the 30-day rule? That was a thing. I’d like to see that back.”

On Roman Reigns’ title reign and why he should beat him: “For one, Roman is a huge star. We’ve seen the positives. he’s worked really hard to get to where he’s at. He’s done some incredible work for ten straight years, but these past two years have been unbelievable. He has taken a step back, that’s the truth. The fact that he’s taken a step back in his career, with that limited schedule, has allowed me to take two steps forward because I believe the titles need to be represented on our television shows, defended on a more regular basis, shown in our media appearances, and on the live events. That’s the difference right there. I’m still in the position where I’m 24/7. I can’t imagine ever being in a position, no matter where I make it to, where I’m not 24/7 and with this company full-time. If I’m physically capable, I will be here, I will be representing the company. We talked about my schedule a little bit, I would love to have the titles and take them around and make such a difference for the presentation of our company where the champion is there with the titles. There are changes going on right now, it starts at the top and all rolls downhill. To steal one from Ol’ Wade (Barrett), who just signed his new contract, the winds of change are blowing through WWE right now. Starting at the top, I beat Roman here, I hope Roman sticks around as long as possible because he is phenomenal at what he does, but I believe those titles need to be represented in a different manner, especially with the wrestling element more focused on in the company right now.”