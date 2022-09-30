Drew McIntyre On The Original Plan For His Sword Entrance, How Vince McMahon Fixed It

Drew McIntyre’s sword entrance originally looked a little different, and he recalled how Vince McMahon came up with the new idea during a recent interview. McIntyre spoke with NBC Sports Boston for a new interview and talked about how the original plan was to have the broadsword on his back and simply enter the ring, then raise the sword. He noted that the plan was changed due to some logistical issues and that Vince came up with the final plan in a matter of minutes. You can check out the highlights below:

On the original plan for the entrance: “Just an example of how quick his brain works and the genius of Vince McMahon. My entrance, I come out with a sword, the Scottish broadsword, I take it to the ring now. But most of the time, I was sticking it into the stage, setting off the pyrotechnics. So that entrance was brought to me, we discussed it and we were at television the first day I was gonna do the sword entrance. And the idea was that I was gonna walk to the ring with a sword on my back. And then get in the ring with a sword on my back, pull it out, and raise it.

“So, the props [department[ had all the equipment ready. I tried to put it on, it was uncomfortable, I was trying to walk with it. It just doesn’t look cool, just the sword swinging all over the place, getting through the ropes, it might get caught. And it doesn’t exactly lend yourself to being a badass if you’re [flailing around], it falls over, you can’t get through the ropes, you try to pull it out and its five foot long. It’s not easy to draw a five foot Scottish broadsword at your back.”

On McMahon’s solution: “So I went to Vince and just explained to him I’m not too comfortable with it, like, ‘I wonder if there’s a better way to do it.’ So he took the sword from me, went quiet for a second, swung it around his office. Held it up, spun it around and shoved it down on the ground, and went, ‘Hmm, come with me.’ We went to the stage and five minutes later he created the entrance where I walk out, hold up the sword, spin it around, shove it in the stage just because I went to him with my concerns. Literally watched him in his office for 30 seconds swinging around the sword and just instantly come up with that entrance based on my concerns.”

