Drew McIntyre Out Of Action After Minor Surgery

– According to Mike Johnson at PWInsider, Drew McIntyre is not backstage at WWE Raw tonight. He was not at television last week, either. Johnson reports that McIntyre recently underwent minor surgery to help with a lingering injury issue. He elected to get the surgery now in order to be healthy for the upcoming fall schedule and WrestleMania season.

The report goes on to say that McIntyre is ready to return to action, but must first be cleared by WWE doctors.