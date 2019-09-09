wrestling / News
Drew McIntyre Out Of Action After Minor Surgery
September 9, 2019 | Posted by
– According to Mike Johnson at PWInsider, Drew McIntyre is not backstage at WWE Raw tonight. He was not at television last week, either. Johnson reports that McIntyre recently underwent minor surgery to help with a lingering injury issue. He elected to get the surgery now in order to be healthy for the upcoming fall schedule and WrestleMania season.
The report goes on to say that McIntyre is ready to return to action, but must first be cleared by WWE doctors.
More Trending Stories
- Sean Waltman Recalls Being Told He Would Beat Razor Ramon, Talks Main Reason For the Angle
- Eric Bischoff On Arn Anderson’s Retirement Speech, The Mood Backstage, nWo’s Promo Mocking It
- Sha Samuels and Revolution Pro Issue Statements After ‘Shoot Attack’ Injures Referee, Josh Bodom Deletes Tweet on Incident
- Becky Lynch Calls Out Stephanie McMahon on Twitter, Stephanie Responds