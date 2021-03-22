Drew McIntyre Outlasts Sheamus at WWE Fastlane (Pics, Video)

Sheamus and Drew McIntyre went to war at WWE Fastlane, with the Scottish Warrior coming out triumphant. McIntyre defeated Sheamus in the No Holds Barred match, which saw Sheamus thrown into screens in the Thunderdome as well as Sheamus hitting the White Noise through a table. The match ended with a Future Shock DDT from McIntyre into a piece of announcing table and a Claymore Kick to pick up the win.

McIntyre now goes on to face Bobby Lashley for the WWE Championship at WrestleMania. You can see clips and video from the match below, and our live coverage of WWE Fastlane is here.