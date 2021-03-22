wrestling / News
Drew McIntyre Outlasts Sheamus at WWE Fastlane (Pics, Video)
Sheamus and Drew McIntyre went to war at WWE Fastlane, with the Scottish Warrior coming out triumphant. McIntyre defeated Sheamus in the No Holds Barred match, which saw Sheamus thrown into screens in the Thunderdome as well as Sheamus hitting the White Noise through a table. The match ended with a Future Shock DDT from McIntyre into a piece of announcing table and a Claymore Kick to pick up the win.
McIntyre now goes on to face Bobby Lashley for the WWE Championship at WrestleMania. You can see clips and video from the match below, and our live coverage of WWE Fastlane is here.
Let's go, fella.@WWESheamus vs. @DMcIntyreWWE. #NoHoldsBarred. RIGHT NOW.
▶️ https://t.co/RpgG5WqwzA pic.twitter.com/s3tw28UCYS
— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) March 22, 2021
You think @DMcIntyreWWE means business?#WWEFastlane pic.twitter.com/tnOdtsHs9H
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) March 22, 2021
Not just yet, @DMcIntyreWWE.#WWEFastlane #NoHoldsBarred @WWESheamus pic.twitter.com/x2M7utbdNg
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) March 22, 2021
This is where the friendship is at now.#WWEFastlane #NoHoldsBarred @WWESheamus pic.twitter.com/VB2W4CyA6c
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) March 22, 2021
ON THE EXPOSED FLOOR.#WWEFastlane #NoHoldsBarred @WWESheamus @DMcIntyreWWE pic.twitter.com/cbrKL6BizB
— WWE (@WWE) March 22, 2021
WE'VE GOT 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 in the #WWEThunderDome!#WWEFastlane #NoHoldsBarred @DMcIntyreWWE pic.twitter.com/OJXX5JvkhR
— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) March 22, 2021
"YOU STOLE THAT FROM ME! I SHOULD BE IN THE MAIN EVENT OF #WRESTLEMANIA!" – @WWESheamus #WWEFastlane #NoHoldsBarred pic.twitter.com/J8AaJJvC5S
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) March 22, 2021
.@DMcIntyreWWE sends @WWESheamus EXPLODING through the screens at #WWEThunderDome! 😱💥😱💥 #WWEFastlane #NoHoldsBarred
▶️ https://t.co/xLIqW8bMss pic.twitter.com/bPnLdmzMo2
— WWE (@WWE) March 22, 2021
WHITE NOISE THROUGH THE TABLE.
There truly are #NoHoldsBarred in this war between @WWESheamus and @DMcIntyreWWE! #WWEFastlane pic.twitter.com/nskc3zNYJd
— WWE (@WWE) March 22, 2021
More Trending Stories
- Kurt Angle On Vince McMahon Calling An Audible During WWE Debut Match, Giving Mae Young An Angle Slam
- Jim Ross On Kazuchika Okada & Harold Meij Not Getting Along, Potential AEW & NJPW Supershow, Okada vs. Omega
- Barry Orton, Uncle Of Randy Orton, Dead At 62
- Daniel Bryan Reveals the Dream Matchups That Interest Him in AEW, ROH, NXT & NJPW