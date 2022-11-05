– Drew McIntyre managed to get a win back against Karrion Kross in their rematch today at WWE Crown Jewel. Despite interference by Scarlett, McIntyre managed to overcome the odds and escape the steel cage.

Scarlett interfered during the match, spraying Drew McIntyre in the eyes with mace and also stealing the key to the lock on the cage door. However, McIntyre instead managed to climb out over the top of the cage and made it to the floor to win the match.

You can view some clips, images, and highlights from the match below. You can also check out our ongoing live WWE Crown Jewel coverage here.