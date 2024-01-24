Drew McIntyre Plans on Prodding at CM Punk Until He Cracks

– During a recent interview with ReviewSTL, WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre the other opponents he will be competing against this weekend at the Royal Rumble, including CM Punk and Cody Rhodes. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Drew McIntyre on how he plans to handle CM Punk: “CM Punk, the most controversial guy in wrestling for sure, has made his return. Seems very positive right now, the crowd are certainly very positive, he’s a huge star, and I’m going to keep prodding at him and see if he cracks. Hopefully, if he doesn’t, he gets in the ring with me, and then I’ll physically crack him. Easy peasy.”

On Cody Rhodes wanting to finish the story: “Everyone keeps talking about finishing their story, it’s kind of Cody’s line, ‘I’ve got to finish my story, win the title.’ You’ve got CM Punk returning to WWE he wants to win that title, cement his legacy. Jey Uso, on the rise. There’s so many different superstars that want that title, but the story that matters the most in my opinion is old Drew McIntyre’s story.”

Drew McIntyre will be competing in the Men’s Royal Rumble Match at this weekend’s event. WWE Royal Rumble 2024 is scheduled for Saturday, January 27 at the Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida. It will be broadcast live on Peacock.