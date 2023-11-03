Drew McIntyre Plans To Bring More Misery To Seth Rollins-Becky Lynch Household

In an interview with TNT Sports, Drew McIntyre spoke about his match with Seth Rollins at WWE Crown Jewel and his plans to bring Rollins more misery. The two will face each other for Rollins’ World Heavyweight title.

He said: “I feel very bad that I’m going to bring some more misery to the Rollins/Lynch household, but it’s all good. You know they’ve had success thus far, they’re doing just fine, be just fine in the future. But yeah, the old one-two punch is going to suck for them. Myself and Seth, you know, we always make sure we play the best performance possible on such a big stage on Crown Jewel like we have for the World title. To ensure the RAW title is the one that’s talked about after this event, we’re going to give everybody a banger they’ll be talking about for a while. And a moment where Drew McIntyre finally raises a ‘frickin’ world title in front of fans, that’s the ‘frickin’ they’ll be talking about. I can’t say the other word that I love so much. I’m Scottish.”