Drew McIntyre Says He’s Got His Eyes On Gunther Next Year

WWE posted an interview excerpt from WWE Raw this week featuring Drew McIntyre talking about overseas events and his goals for the upcoming year. McIntyre is currently benched for a ruptured eardrum, but is preparing to return to the ring as soon as possible. When asked about his immediate plans for the future, McIntyre had an immediate answer in mind.

“I’ve got my eyes on GUNTHER with the Intercontinental Championship. I see the chatter on social media, I see what happened with himself and Sheamus, I saw the battles. I love competition, I’m a former Intercontinental Champion and I would love to tangle with that man,” McIntyre replied. You can see the original post with the interview below.