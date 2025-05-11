wrestling / News
Drew McIntyre May Have Suffered An Injury at WWE Backlash
May 10, 2025 | Posted by
PWinsider reports that Drew McIntyre may have suffered an injury at WWE Backlash in St. Louis tonight. Near the end of the match, Damian Priest hit McIntyre with a South of Heaven off the equipment through a pair of tables. However, McIntyre’s head missed the table and hit the floor hard. He is currently being evaluated by WWE medical.
411 would like to wish McIntyre a speedy recovery.
