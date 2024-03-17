– During a recent interview with Gorilla Position, WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre commented on CM Punk, and McIntyre was asked if he wanted to potentially face Punk at WWE SummerSlam later this year. Below are some highlights (viaFightful)

Drew McIntyre on potentially facing CM Punk: “Yeah, I just hope he’s careful. I’m just worried he’s going to injure something else in rehab. The man is made of glass. I want that match. I really want that match. I’m just concerned for him, especially wrestling somebody like me, I’m a monster in there.”

On why he wants that matchup: “Yeah, I want that match. When I got my hands on him, you saw what I did to him at Rumble. I tore him to pieces. I chopped him to bits. Everyone is like Gunther is known for his chops because they’re violent is hell. I think mine go under the radar a little bit. Put our chops side by side, I assure you, mine are even more violent. Punk was black and blue. I ended up hurting him in there.”

CM Punk is currently out recovering from a torn triceps injury. It’s expected to keep him out for most of this year.