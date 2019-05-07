Drew McIntyre Praises Irish Wrestler Adam Maxted, Discusses OTT Wrestling

– The Irish Mirror recently interviewed WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre, who spoke about local Irish wrestler Adam Maxted. Below are some highlights.

Drew McIntyre on Adam Maxted: “I’m sure it’s inevitable that he’ll get an opportunity on the big stage. He works extremely hard, he’s very dedicated to wrestling and he has a passion for it, which you can tell just from talking to him. I was in the ring with him, and I’m a very physical guy, but he was bringing it just as good as he was taking it which said it all to me. And on top of that, if you can turn heads when you walk down the street then that’s obviously going to help with people who aren’t wrestling fans that wouldn’t always watch the product. He’s got a very marketable look, which is certainly an asset on top of his passion.”

His thoughts on OTT Wrestling: “I couldn’t believe the crowd reaction and the size of the crowd the first time I was there. I’d heard about OTT, I’d seen the video clips especially when Finn Balor showed up, but to actually be there and hear the reaction myself I got to see how far Irish wrestling has come. I used to wrestle there all the time before I got signed to WWE when I was around 19 or 20 and just to see the evolution of it was awesome.”