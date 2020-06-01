Drew McIntyre Praises Drake Maverick’s NXT Farewell Run, Thinks He’ll Stay Around

Drew McIntyre has a lot of appreciation for Drake Maverick’s final weeks NXT, noting that he thinks Maverick still has a long future in WWE. Maverick spoke with Sportskeeda and discussed Maverick’s run, which came after WWE announced his WWE release as part of their cost-cutting measures in April.

Before his release was announced, Maverick was set for the Interim NXT Cruiserweight Championship tournament and he was allowed to finish out the tournament. Maverick has made it to the finals, where he will take on El Hijo del Fantasma, and Maverick had a lot of good things to say about Maverick:

On Maverick’s run in the tournament: “It’s the real Drake Maverick. That’s the real Spud. He is very, very passionate about this industry, much like myself. He’s always wanted to do it. He’s gave his entire life to it. You know, again, in the situation that he was in, he just put his heart on his sleeve and just told the world, ‘I’m still going to keep doing this’. He would and he’d be successful wherever he went – but I think he’s so capable of multiple different roles, not just in the ring.”

On Maverick’s WWE future: “He’s so talented when it comes to his mind. He could be writing the show, he could be helping with characters, he can be on the show, he can be a manager. He’s so multitalented and I do think, going off of this storyline, which he created himself, he will be around and he’s going to have a long future here, not just on camera but off-camera, too.”