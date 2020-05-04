WWE News: Drew McIntyre Praises Triple H vs. Foley Feud, Jinder Mahal Comments on Possible McIntyre Match, Stock Up

– Drew McIntyre praised the Triple H vs. Mick Foley feud that was highlighted on the latest episode of WWE Untold. McIntyre tweeted his praise in a reply to Mick Foley praising the episode.

“Like I told you, aside from standing the test of time, Superstars today can really learn a thing or five from this amazing feud.

From the storytelling/characters & really believing in everything you are doing. I’ve seen this story so many times and always learn something new”

– Speaking of McIntyre, Jinder Mahal commented on a WWE tweet about a potential “dream match” between himself and his former 3MB teammate, suggesting it would not be a dream match for the champion:

A dream match for many, a nightmare for one. #BusinessIsBusiness https://t.co/Z1bGp5FFp8 — The Maharaja (@JinderMahal) May 4, 2020

– WWE’s stock closed at $44.00 even on Monday, up $0.08 (0.18%) from the previous closing price. The market as a whole was up 0.11% on the day.