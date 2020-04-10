WWE News: Drew McIntyre Reportedly Praising Brock Lesnar Backstage, Most-Watched WWE Network Shows

– Drew McIntyre is reportedly very appreciative of how Brock Lesnar put him over at WrestleMania and is making that known backstage. Per the WON, those who know McIntyre say that he’s been heavily praising the now-former WWE Champion for the job that Lesnar did to put him over at the PPV (and assumedly in the build to the show).

McIntyre beat Lesnar in short order on Night Two of the show with a series of Claymore Kicks after taking three F5s.

– The site also reports that the following shows were the most-matched on the Network in the past week:

1. WrestleMania 36 (Night One)

2. WrestleMania 36 (Night Two)

3. First Look: Undertaker’s Last Ride

4. WWE 24: Edge: The Second Mountain

5. WrestleMania 36 (Night Two) Kickoff Show

6. WrestleMania 35

7. Royal Rumble 2020